Roth helps to shut out Williamsport, Aberdeen wins 3-0

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Houston Roth and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Aberdeen IronBirds topped the Williamsport Crosscutters 3-0 on Saturday.

Roth (1-0) went two scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out three to get the win. Spencer Van Scoyoc (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Aberdeen scored its runs when Joseph Ortiz hit an RBI single in the second inning and Andrew Daschbach hit a two-run single in the third.

The Crosscutters were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.