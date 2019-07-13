Serrano leads Saltillo to 8-4 win over Yucatan

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Ricardo Serrano hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Saraperos de Saltillo defeated the Leones de Yucatan 8-4 on Saturday.

Serrano hit a two-run shot in the second inning off Miguel Pena and then hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Andres Avila.

Mario Meza (6-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ronald Belisario (3-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Sebastian Valle singled three times for the Leones.