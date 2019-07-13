Maxwell’s single leads Monclova to 17-4 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 17-4 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Saturday.

The single by Maxwell came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Acereros a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Chris Carter scored on a wild pitch and Cesar Tapia drew a bases-loaded walk.

Monclova later scored in three additional innings, including a seven-run ninth, when Maxwell hit a three-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.

Jaime Lugo (5-3) got the win in relief while Mexico starter Matt Gage (6-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Emmanuel Avila reached base four times for the Diablos Rojos.