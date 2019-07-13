Ferguson hits walk-off single, Delmarva beats Hickory 5-4

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Jaylen Ferguson hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Hickory Crawdads 5-4 on Saturday.

Ben Breazeale scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a walk by Alexis Torres.

The Crawdads tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Ryan Anderson scored on a passed ball.

Reliever Felix Bautista (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run over two innings. Kelvin Gonzalez (4-1) retired one batter by strikeout in the South Atlantic League game.

Pedro Gonzalez homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Crawdads.