Duran hits grand slam, leads Staten Island over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Ezequiel Duran hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 14-13 win over the State College Spikes on Saturday.

The grand slam by Duran gave the Yankees a 13-3 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Staten Island. Earlier in the inning, Andres Chaparro hit a three-run home run and Jerry Seitz hit an RBI double.

The Yankees tacked on another run in the ninth when Seitz hit an RBI double, scoring Matt Pita.

State College saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andrew Warner hit a two-run home run and Stanley Espinal hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cut the Staten Island lead to 14-13.

Chaparro homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for Staten Island. Seitz doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs.

Staten Island starter Wellington Diaz (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jacob Schlesener (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up five runs and four hits while only recording two outs.

Staten Island hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.

In the losing effort, State College got contributions throughout its order, as six players collected at least two hits. David Vinsky doubled twice and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. The Spikes also recorded a season-high 18 base hits.