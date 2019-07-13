Jones’ run leads Akron to 10-7 win over Bowie

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Nolan Jones and Trenton Brooks scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Akron RubberDucks secure a 10-7 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the RubberDucks and a six-game winning streak for the Baysox.

The error started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the RubberDucks an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Mitch Longo hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Call.

Yapson Gomez (1-0) got the win in relief while Pedro Araujo (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Yusniel Diaz doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Baysox. Rylan Bannon tripled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.