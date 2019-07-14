Medina, Exposito and Baez shut out AZL Brewers Gold, AZL Brewers Blue wins 6-0

PHOENIX (AP) -- Henry Medina, Ian Exposito and Jeyner Baez combined for a shutout as the AZL Brewers Blue topped the AZL Brewers Gold 6-0 on Sunday.

Exposito (2-0) went four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win. Joey Matulovich (0-1) went three innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, AZL Brewers Blue added to its lead when Jackie Urbaez and Cam Devanney hit RBI doubles.

The AZL Brewers Blue later added single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings to finish off the shutout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Brewers Gold were blanked for the second time this season, while the AZL Brewers Blue's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.