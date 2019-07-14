Cooke leads Everett to 6-2 win over Vancouver

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Billy Cooke hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday.

The home run by Cooke scored Utah Jones to give the AquaSox a 2-0 lead.

After Everett added a run in the sixth when Robert Perez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cooke, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ronny Brito and Tanner Morris hit back-to-back home runs.

The AquaSox later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Perez hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Austin Shenton to secure the victory.

Deivy Florido (1-0) got the win in relief while Vancouver starter Juan Diaz (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Everett improved to 7-2 against Vancouver this season.