Layer’s single leads AZL Giants Orange over AZL Rangers in 11 innings

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Abdiel Layer hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the AZL Giants Orange to a 4-3 win over the AZL Rangers on Sunday.

Najee Gaskins scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and stole third.

Reliever Jordan Scott (4-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win. Corey Stone (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the Arizona League game.

Josh Jung tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the AZL Rangers.