Back-to-back homers by Fabian, Quinn fuel San Jose win

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Sandro Fabian and Heath Quinn connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the San Jose Giants to a 17-5 victory over Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Giants a 2-0 lead.

After San Jose added three runs in the third, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Luis Castro scored on a groundout and Todd Czinege hit an RBI single.

San Jose later scored in three additional innings, including a seven-run fifth, when Joey Bart hit a two-run home run to help finish off the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bart was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Fabian homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three.

San Jose right-hander Sean Hjelle (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Rolison (2-6) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over four innings.

With the win, San Jose improved to 3-1 against Lancaster this season.