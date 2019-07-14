Alvarez scores winning run in 10th, GCL Astros beats GCL Marlins 4-3 in walk-off finish

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Alvarez scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, as the GCL Astros topped the GCL Marlins 4-3 on Sunday.

Alvarez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After GCL Marlins' Victor Mesa hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth, GCL Astros tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when J. Mendoza scored on an error and Sean Mendoza scored on an error.

Reliever Jherson Pereira (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Jesus Sanchez (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked one.