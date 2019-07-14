Gregorio’s homer leads Bowling Green to 6-4 win over Wisconsin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Osmy Gregorio hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 6-4 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday.

The home run by Gregorio scored Jordan Qsar to give the Hot Rods a 5-3 lead.

The Hot Rods tacked on another run in the eighth when Jonathan Aranda scored on a wild pitch.

Chris Muller (1-4) got the win in relief while Freisis Adames (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.