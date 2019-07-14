Biggers’ sacrifice fly leads Hickory over Delmarva in 10 innings

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Jax Biggers hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Hickory Crawdads to a 3-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday.

Jonathan Ornelas scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Hickory added an insurance run when Frainyer Chavez scored on a double by Tyreque Reed.

Nick Snyder (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jhon Peluffo (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.