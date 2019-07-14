Morris’ walk leads Vancouver to 2-1 win over Tri-City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tanner Morris drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to a 2-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday.

The walk by Morris, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Dominic Abbadessa scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Tri-City answered in the next half-inning when Matthew Acosta hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jordy Barley to get within one.

Alex Nolan (1-1) got the win in relief while Jake Sims (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Carlos Luis singled three times for the Dust Devils.