Cipion’s run leads AZL Brewers Blue to 8-4 win over AZL Indians Red

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arbert Cipion scored on a passed ball in the first inning, leading the AZL Brewers Blue to an 8-4 win over the AZL Indians Red on Monday.

Cipion scored on the play to give the AZL Brewers Blue a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then stole third.

The AZL Brewers Blue later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Keegan McCarville (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Indians Red starter Juan Zapata (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yainer Diaz singled three times for the AZL Indians Red.