Barreto hits walk-off single, AZL Rangers beats AZL Brewers Gold 9-8

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Derwin Barreto hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 9-8 on Monday.

Angel Aponte scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on an error, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a wild pitch.

After AZL Brewers Gold's Andres Melendez hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh, AZL Rangers answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 8-8.

Barreto homered and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Josh Smith (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zach Vennaro (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Matthew Mika doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the AZL Brewers Gold. Ashton McGee tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.