Porcello expected to start for the Red Sox against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (35-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-43, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (3-6, 4.85 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (6-7, 5.33 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

The Red Sox are 19-19 against opponents from the AL East. Boston has hit 137 home runs as a team this season. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with 20, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 13-23 against AL East Division opponents. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .232 batting average. Eric Sogard leads the club with an average of .296.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 116 hits and has 64 RBIs. Christian Vazquez has 15 hits and is batting .349 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and has 41 RBIs. Danny Jansen is 13-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .297 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (right great toe contusion), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (left lat strain), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).