Los Angeles Dodgers (62-33, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-45, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (7-8, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia's Realmuto puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.

The Phillies are 28-19 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with 24, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 25-21 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 152 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads them with 31, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is slugging .556. Maikel Franco is 12-for-33 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 31 home runs home runs and is slugging .687. Max Muncy is 7-for-40 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (right forearm strain), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm).