Medina leads Reading to 4-1 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Adonis Medina allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Reading Fightin Phils over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 4-1 win on Monday.

Medina (6-3) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

Reading broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Mickey Moniak scored on a groundout.

After Reading added two runs in the seventh, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Patrick Mazeika hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Braxton Lee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fightin Phils tacked on another run in the ninth when Luke Williams hit a solo home run.

Harol Gonzalez (4-4) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.