Wall’s homer leads New Hampshire to 2-0 win over Portland

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Forrest Wall hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 2-0 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Monday.

The home run by Wall scored Vinny Capra and provided all the offense for New Hampshire.

Dany Jimenez (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Durbin Feltman (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Sea Dogs were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.