Robson, Rogers lead the way for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jacob Robson homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Durham Bulls 9-1 on Monday.
Jake Rogers doubled and singled for Toledo.
Trailing 3-0 in the second, Durham cut into the lead when Joe McCarthy hit a solo home run.
Toledo answered in the bottom of the frame when Robson hit a three-run home run.
The Mud Hens later scored three runs in the seventh to finish off the blowout.
Toledo right-hander Beau Burrows (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Arturo Reyes (6-4) took the loss in the International League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over six innings.
McCarthy homered and singled for the Bulls.
