Nunez, Puello lead Johnson City over Elizabethton
ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Malcom Nunez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Julio Puello allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Johnson City Cardinals beat the Elizabethton Twins 9-5 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a three-game winning streak for the Twins.
The grand slam by Nunez capped a five-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead after Todd Lott hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.
The Cardinals later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Mateo Gil scored on a wild pitch and Liam Sabino hit an RBI single to secure the victory.
Puello (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing three runs.
Ryley Widell (0-4) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out six and walked two.
Albee Weiss homered and tripled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Twins.
