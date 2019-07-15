Nunez, Puello lead Johnson City over Elizabethton

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Malcom Nunez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Julio Puello allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Johnson City Cardinals beat the Elizabethton Twins 9-5 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a three-game winning streak for the Twins.

The grand slam by Nunez capped a five-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead after Todd Lott hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The Cardinals later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Mateo Gil scored on a wild pitch and Liam Sabino hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Puello (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing three runs.

Ryley Widell (0-4) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Albee Weiss homered and tripled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Twins.