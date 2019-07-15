Hill leads Erie to 5-4 win over Akron

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Derek Hill hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 5-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Monday.

The home run by Hill tied the game 4-4.

Nolan Blackwood (5-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Nelson (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Nolan Jones homered, tripled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the RubberDucks.

With the win, Erie improved to 8-2 against Akron this season.