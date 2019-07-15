Happ leads Iowa over Okla. City 5-2

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Ian Happ hit a pair of solo homers and three hits as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-2 on Monday.

Iowa started the scoring in the first inning when Happ scored on a wild pitch and Mark Zagunis scored on a single.

Okla. City answered in the top of the next frame when Zach Reks hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Cubs later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Happ hit a solo home run, while Dixon Machado and Happ hit solo home runs in the seventh.

Iowa right-hander Colin Rea (11-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Tony Gonsolin (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up two runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings.

With the win, Iowa improved to 6-3 against Okla. City this season.