Leonard’s single leads Biloxi to 6-2 win over Chattanooga

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Patrick Leonard hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 6-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday.

The single by Leonard started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Biloxi took the lead when C.J. Hinojosa scored on a forceout and then added to it when Weston Wilson hit a two-run double and then scored on an error.

Starter Dylan File (4-1) got the win while Jesse Stallings (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.