Uceta’s single leads AZL Angels to 8-6 win over AZL Giants Black

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Raider Uceta hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Angels to an 8-6 win over the AZL Giants Black on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the AZL Angels and a three-game winning streak for the AZL Giants Black.

The single by Uceta gave the AZL Angels an 8-6 lead and capped a seven-run inning for AZL Angels. Earlier in the inning, AZL Angels tied the game when Julio De La Cruz hit an RBI double.

Jenrry Gonzalez (1-2) got the win in relief while Francis Pena (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Dilan Rosario tripled and doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the AZL Giants Black. George Bell was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs.