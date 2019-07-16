AZL Padres 2 beats AZL Padres 1 9-5

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Angel Solarte and Junior Perez scored on an error in the third inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 9-5 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Tuesday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Padres 2 a 5-4 lead before Anthony Nunez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The AZL Padres 2 later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to secure the victory.

Nunez singled three times, driving in two runs for AZL Padres 2.

Fernando Sanchez (3-0) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Jesus Gonzalez (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.