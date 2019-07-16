Washington to visit Baltimore Tuesday

Washington Nationals (49-43, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-65, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Austin Voth (0-0, 5.52 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-2, 6.10 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rendon and the Nationals will take on Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are 12-34 in home games. Baltimore has hit 111 home runs as a team this season. Renato Nunez leads them with 21, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Nationals are 23-23 in road games. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .401.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunez leads the Orioles with 21 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Jonathan Villar has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 20 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Kurt Suzuki is 4-for-21 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .263 batting average, 1.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dylan Bundy: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).