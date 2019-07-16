Los Angeles takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Houston

Houston Astros (59-36, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: TBD Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-3, 5.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Angels are 22-27 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 30, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Astros are 28-10 against AL West Division teams. Houston has hit 151 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with 24, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats. The Angels won the last meeting 9-6. Justin Anderson earned his third victory and Albert Pujols went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Framber Valdez registered his sixth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .669. Kole Calhoun is 14-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 113 hits and is batting .323. Yuli Gurriel is 17-for-42 with a double, eight home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Astros: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: day-to-day (right calf strain), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).