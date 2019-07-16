Simmons backflips, withdraws from Australia’s Word Cup squad

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons speaks with members of the media at the team's NBA basketball training facility in Camden, N.J. A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension. The max deal is the latest big commitment by the team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, July 15, 2019, because the contract is not official. AP Photo

Ben Simmons' new contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers came with bad news for Australian basketball fans: The Melbourne-born NBA All-star won't play for the Boomers at the World Cup.

Hours after Simmons and the 76ers agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension on Tuesday, Simmons said he preferred to spend time with his new teammates in September instead of travelling to China for the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 World Cup.

"I wanted to let everyone know that after consulting with my representation, I've made the difficult decision to forego playing in the World Cup in China," Simmons said in a statement.

"Ultimately, we decided it was best that I use the time in September to return to Philadelphia to acquaint myself with my new teammates and prepare for the upcoming NBA season."

Simmons had been selected for Australia's World Cup squad and had earlier indicated he planned to play the tournament in China.

He now plans to play only for the Boomers in two exhibition games against the United States in Melbourne on Aug. 22 and 24 at a stadium that is expected to be sold out — 50,000 fans — for each game. He also said the Olympics next year in Tokyo remain on his schedule.

"I will still be heading back home to Australia to host my camps as well as train and play with the Boomers in the upcoming exhibition games," Simmons said. "I'm really excited about the talent we have on the Boomers squad, especially moving closer to 2020 where I will be honored and humbled to represent my country on the world's biggest sporting stage at the Olympics in Tokyo."

Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was the Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.

Australia's World Cup lineup is set to feature San Antonio's Patty Mills, Joe Ingles of Utah Jazz, Phoenix center Aron Baynes, Cleveland's Matthew Dellavedova, former No. 1 draft pick Andrew Bogut, Detroit center-forward Thon Maker and Simmons' 76ers teammate Jonah Bolden.

