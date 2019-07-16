Guerra hits grand slam, leads Bluefield over Princeton

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Andres Guerra hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to an 11-4 win over the Princeton Rays in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Guerra, part of a six-run inning, gave the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead before Eric Rivera scored on a wild pitch and Miguel Hiraldo scored on an error later in the inning.

The Blue Jays later scored four runs in the fifth to punctuate the blowout.

Adams Cuevas (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Princeton starter Christian Fernandez (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Kevin Melendez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Rays. Aldenis Sanchez reached base four times.

The Blue Jays swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2.