Lescher, Ecker and De Jesus shut out Dunedin, Lakeland wins 2-0

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Billy Lescher, Mark Ecker and Angel De Jesus combined for a shutout as the Lakeland Flying Tigers beat the Dunedin Blue Jays 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Ecker (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Josh Winckowski (2-2) went six innings, allowing one run and eight hits while striking out five in the Florida State League game.

Lakeland scored its runs when Kody Clemens scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning and Cole Peterson hit an RBI single in the seventh.

The Blue Jays were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Flying Tigers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

The Flying Tigers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-4.