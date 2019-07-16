Storm’s Natasha Howard denies abusing her wife

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard, right, and Dallas Wings' Glory Johnson (25) reach for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

Natasha Howard denies allegations she abused her wife in a statement provided by her lawyer Tuesday night.

"The allegations that have been made against me are very serious. I deny them." the statement said.

The Seattle Storm All-Star was accused by her wife on social media Saturday of physically threatening and abusing her. No charges against Howard have been filed. She posted a minute-long, expletive-filled video on Twitter from March in which she yelled at Howard about being threatened by the Storm forward. She also posted screen shots of conversations she had with Howard's agent and the team's general manager.

Howard, who filed for divorce on Monday, said she is prepared to cooperate with the Seattle Storm's investigation as well as that of the WNBA.

"Going forward, I will continue to deal with the issues related to my divorce through the court process only," the statement said. "I am confident that through the court process the real story will come out."

Howard is averaging 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds this season. The 27-year-old former Florida State player was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in her career.

This is the second domestic incident in the WNBA this season. The WNBA suspended Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams earlier Tuesday for 10 games. She was arrested in April after authorities say she attacked her former girlfriend at a Florida home.