Luna, Sano lead Rocky Mountain to 3-2 win over Great Falls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Edwin Sano had two hits and scored two runs, and Carlos Luna allowed just two runs over 6 1/3 innings as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Great Falls Voyagers 3-2 on Tuesday.
Luna struck out four while allowing seven hits.
Great Falls tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Cabera Weaver scored on a groundout.
The Vibes took the lead in the seventh inning when Luis Avila hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Sano.
Karsen Lindell (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Rigo Fernandez (2-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
