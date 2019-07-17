Valle, Valdez lead Yucatan over Saltillo

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Sebastian Valle hit a grand slam in the third inning, and Cesar Valdez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Saraperos de Saltillo 12-0 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Valle scored Yeison Asencio, Xavier Scruggs, and Leo Heras to give the Leones a 6-0 lead.

The Leones later scored three runs in the fourth and seventh innings to complete the blowout. In the fourth, Alex Liddi hit a two-run home run and Scruggs hit a solo home run, while Hector Hernandez hit an RBI single, bringing home Heras in the seventh.

Valdez (12-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

Jonathan Sanchez (7-5) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

The Saraperos were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Leones' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.