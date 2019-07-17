Guerrero’s single leads AZL White Sox to 3-1 win over AZL Brewers Gold

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Josue Guerrero hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 3-1 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Wednesday.

Anthony Coronado scored on the play to give the AZL White Sox a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Gabriel Ortiz and then went to third on a wild pitch.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the AZL White Sox took the lead for good when Tyler Osik hit an RBI double, scoring DJ Gladney.

Justin Friedman (2-2) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Brayan Salaya (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zane Zurbrugg doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the AZL Brewers Gold.