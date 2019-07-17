Szczur leads Reno over El Paso 5-3

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Matt Szczur doubled twice and singled as the Reno Aces topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-3 on Tuesday.

Reno started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Wilmer Flores advanced to second on a single by Yasmany Tomas, went to third on a single by Tomas, and then scored on a double by Szczur.

The Aces later added one run in the second and fourth innings and two in the fifth to secure the victory.

Reno starter Ben Lively (5-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jerry Keel (6-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Jose Pirela homered twice and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Chihuahuas.