Brooks expected to start for the Orioles against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (50-43, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-66, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 3.79 ERA) Orioles: Aaron Brooks (2-3, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles are 12-35 in home games. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .306.

The Nationals are 24-23 on the road. Washington's team on-base percentage of .325 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .401. The Nationals won the last meeting 8-1. Austin Voth recorded his first victory and Soto went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Asher Wojciechowski registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 21 home runs and is slugging .498. Stevie Wilkerson is 6-for-20 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .614. Soto is 13-for-38 with a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .205 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .274 batting average, 1.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dylan Bundy: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).