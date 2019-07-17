Turnbull scheduled to start for Detroit against Cleveland

Detroit Tigers (29-61, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (53-40, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-8, 3.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Indians: Mike Clevinger (2-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Indians are 24-17 against teams from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.96, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.49.

The Tigers are 14-26 against AL Central Division opponents. The Detroit offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a average of .290. The Indians won the last meeting 8-0. Nick Goody earned his first victory and Oscar Mercado went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Ryan Carpenter took his sixth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 96 hits and is batting .289. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 98 hits and is batting .279. Jeimer Candelario is 9-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .296 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .272 batting average, 7.21 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).