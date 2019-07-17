Rodgers and Langhorne homer to lead Florida to 6-0 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Rodgers and Brett Langhorne connected on back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 6-0 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday.

Rodgers hit a three-run shot before Langhorne hit a solo shot that gave the Fire Frogs a 5-0 lead.

Brooks Wilson (2-2) got the win with five innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Palm Beach starter Perry DellaValle (5-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the 16th time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.