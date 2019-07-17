Thomas scores winning run, Kane County beats Bowling Green 6-5 in walk-off finish

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Joey Rose hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Alek Thomas with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Kane County Cougars topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-5 on Wednesday.

Thomas scored the game-winning run after he hit a two-run single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

The Hot Rods took a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth when Grant Witherspoon hit an RBI single, bringing home Connor Hollis as part of a two-run inning.

Wesley Rodriguez (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joel Peguero (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Chris Betts homered and singled for the Hot Rods. Ford Proctor doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.