Simpson leads Grand Junction to 9-4 win over Billings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Billings Mustangs 9-4 on Wednesday.

Simpson hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning off Manuel Cachutt and then hit a solo homer in the eighth off Francis Peguero. Todd Isaacs was a home run short of the cycle, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Grand Junction right-hander Anderson Amarista (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Nick Lodolo (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing one run and three hits over 2 2/3 innings.

James Free doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs for the Mustangs. Eric Yang singled three times.