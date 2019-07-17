Sports
Alonso’s homer leads Albuquerque to 9-4 win over Fresno
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Yonder Alonso hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 9-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The home run by Alonso scored Jeff Hoffman and Sam Hilliard to give the Isotopes a 5-4 lead.
The Isotopes later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Hilliard hit a three-run home run, while Drew Butera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Peter Mooney in the seventh.
Albuquerque starter Hoffman (6-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Logan Ondrusek (4-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.
For the Grizzlies, Andrew Stevenson homered and doubled, scoring two runs.
