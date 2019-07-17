Shaw’s double leads San Antonio to 7-5 win over Nashville

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Travis Shaw hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 7-5 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday.

The double by Shaw started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, San Antonio took the lead when Troy Stokes hit an RBI double and then added to it when Jacob Nottingham hit an RBI double.

The Missions tacked on another run in the sixth when Cory Spangenberg scored on a groundout.

Nashville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Eli White hit an RBI single, driving in Scott Heineman in the seventh inning to cut the San Antonio lead to 7-5.

San Antonio starter Aaron Wilkerson (7-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over four innings.