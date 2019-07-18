Santos scores winning run in 10th, AZL Mariners beats AZL Cubs 2 6-5 in walk-off finish

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Daniel Santos scored the winning run in the 10th inning, as the AZL Mariners topped the AZL Cubs 2 6-5 on Thursday.

Santos scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and stole third.

The AZL Cubs 2 tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Bryce Windham hit a two-run double as part of a five-run inning.

AZL Mariners starter Christian Pedrol went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out one and walking three. Tyler Suellentrop (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Maikel Aguiar (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Nolan Perez doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Alexander Guerra singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the AZL Cubs 2.