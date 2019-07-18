Malisheski, Ward lead Ogden to 9-0 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Ryan Ward singled three times, and Kevin Malisheski allowed just three hits over six innings as the Ogden Raptors topped the Missoula Osprey 9-0 on Wednesday.

Malisheski (4-2) struck out eight and walked one to get the win.

Ogden got on the board first in the third inning when Justin Yurchak hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Ward.

The Raptors later scored in three more innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Jimmy Titus hit a two-run home run and Marco Hernandez hit a solo home run, while Andy Pages and Brandon Lewis hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Edgar Martinez (0-2) went two innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Pioneer League game.

The Osprey were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Raptors' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.