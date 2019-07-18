Lara, Lake fuel 5-0 Tijuana win over Leon

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Orlando Lara allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Bravos de Leon 5-0 on Wednesday.

The home run by Lake scored Adonis Garcia to give the Toros a 2-0 lead.

The Toros later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Leandro Castro hit a two-run home run, while Lake scored on a double play in the eighth.

Lara (4-3) struck out five to pick up the win.

Walter Silva (5-5) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Bravos were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Toros' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.