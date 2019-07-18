Robert, Orlando lead the way for Charlotte

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Robert hit two solo home runs as the Charlotte Knights beat the Buffalo Bisons 6-0 on Thursday.

Paulo Orlando singled four times for Charlotte.

Charlotte scored in six different innings in the victory, including the ninth, when Zack Collins hit an RBI double, driving in Orlando.

Charlotte starter Odrisamer Despaigne (4-4) picked up the win after allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryan Feierabend (5-5) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and 11 hits over six innings.

The Bisons were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Knights' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.