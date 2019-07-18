Hinojosa, Thomas lift Biloxi over Mobile 7-3

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- C.J. Hinojosa homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Mobile BayBears 7-3 on Thursday.

Dillon Thomas homered and singled with two runs for Biloxi.

Trailing 2-0, the Shuckers took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Thomas hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

The Shuckers later tacked on four runs in the seventh when Jake Gatewood hit a sacrifice fly and Weston Wilson and Hinojosa scored on a home run, and Thomas scored on an error to secure the victory.

Cameron Roegner (3-3) got the win with five innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Brett Hanewich (0-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

With the win, Biloxi improved to 7-3 against Mobile this season.