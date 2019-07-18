Brigman, Mahan and Millan lead Jacksonville in win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Bryson Brigman, Riley Mahan and J.C. Millan each had three hits, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-2 on Thursday.

Brigman doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Mahan doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Jacksonville went up 4-0 in the fifth after Mahan hit a two-run single and Joe Dunand hit a sacrifice fly.

The Lookouts cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Gavin LaValley hit a two-run double.

The Jumbo Shrimp later added a run in the eighth and three in the ninth. In the eighth, Millan scored on a groundout, while Dunand drove in two runs and Millan drove in one in the ninth.

Jacksonville right-hander Sixto Sanchez (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Packy Naughton (4-7) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.